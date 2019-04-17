Gosport pub hopes to support ‘elderly and vulnerable’ with community defibrillator

A PUB in Gosport will be holding a fundraising event next month, in order to raise money for a community defibrillator.

The Fighting Cocks Pub in Clayhall Road is hosting the fundraiser on Saturday, May 11, after realising the need for a defibrillator in the immediate area.

As part of the fundraiser, there will be live music, garden games, a raffle and bottle tombola as well as a chance to ‘Soak the Landlord’ while he is held in the stocks.

Events manager Amie Jones said: ‘Very recently we have been touched by a number of people locally who have had a sudden cardiac arrest and required a defibrillator, including a local of ours who collapsed and had a heart attack right out side the pub just three weeks ago.

‘Thankfully, we were able to save this man’s life and it has given us a real inside view of how critical the defibrillator is in a life or death situation.

‘Our surrounding infrastructure is home to many, many people, lots of whom are elderly and vulnerable.

‘Getting the word out there that we will have a public access defibrillator and can help with training days etc, as well as encouraging people to donate to this hugely worthwhile cause, is vital to this being a success.

‘We need to raise as much awareness as possible so that people within our local community know that this life saving equipment is here.’

The money raised from the event will help to pay not only for the defibrillator, as well as its maintenance upkeep and community first aid training days.

For more information call the pub on (023) 9252 9885.