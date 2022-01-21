An investigation into Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, sparked by the deaths of five patients between 2011 and 2015, concluded with the trust putting together an action plan that will change training, trust policies and the complaints procedure.

But families have been left frustrated that neither the investigation nor the trust's action plan address the deaths themselves, and say they are still awaiting proper closure.

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust mainly deals with mental health and disability services.

Now, Southern Health's chief executive, Ron Shields, has confirmed that any further dialogue between the trust and the families is 'difficult to see'.

Speaking to Hampshire County Council's health and social care select committee, he said: 'The investigation arose from the tragic deaths of five people, and how we reacted to the families during that period - which at that point was unacceptable.

'Mr Pascoe brought forward evidence from the Care Quality Commission and experiences of similarly distressing incidents that have taken place in other areas.

'In looking at those situations the trusts had looked at different ways of remediation - but had been unsuccessful.

'Each of these cases is very different in terms of the circumstances and what the families want going forward. It's difficult to see what further remediation would achieve, in that respect.'

Liberal Democrat spokesman for health and social care, Cllr David Harrison, was unsatisfied by the chief executive's response.

He said: 'I appreciate that the families have different needs, but surely it is possible to deal with them all separately.

'I fear that this is the end of the road in terms of engaging with the families, and still believe you should reach out to them and offer it. This is still an unsatisfactory situation.'

Bereaved family members have repeatedly told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that they would like independent investigations into each of the deaths.

Mr Shields said: 'We would still have to reach some sort of conclusion.

'If there was a clear outcome that could be considered then we would look at that.

'One case has already been through the General Medical Council and the health service ombudsman.'

