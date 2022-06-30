Hampshire hospital reintroduces facemasks due to spike in Covid-19 cases

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Southampton, which includes Southampton General and Princess Anne maternity hospital and takes in many patients from the Portsmouth region, has taken the decision to reintroduce mask wearing throughout all areas of the hospital, effective immediately.

A statement from the hospital said: ‘The transmissibility of the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 is proving to be very high and once again we need to do everything possible to stop the spread of infection in order to protect our vulnerable patients, staff and the services we provide.

‘We are asking our community to help us achieve this.

‘The impact of this surge in Covid cases is being felt across all areas of our hospital, with 92 inpatients having tested positive. This includes patients admitted as a direct result of Covid-19 symptoms.

‘We have also been forced to close 19 hospital bays, putting beds out of action, because of contact with infectious patients.

‘The spike in cases is also affecting our staff, with a significant number of absence due to Covid-19 related illness.

‘Against this backdrop, we are continuing to see unprecedented levels of demand across our hospital and our emergency department (ED) continues to be busier than ever.’

They are asking visitors to the hospital to take the following steps:

:: Wear a mask, unless medically exempt, and use hand gel when visiting the hospital

:: Stay away from our hospitals if you have symptoms, or are a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19

:: Attend appointments on your own, wherever possible

:: Choose which service might be best if you are unwell and need medical care – consider a pharmacy, your GP, or visiting the urgent treatment centre unless it is urgent or a life-threatening emergency

They added: ‘We would like to sincerely thank our community for its support for this urgent response to the situation we find ourselves facing at UHS.

‘Please be assured that the situation remains under regular review from our infection prevention team.’