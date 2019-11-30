Havant man, 20 who died after 'racing' friend on motorbike through Portsmouth was a 'tragic waste of life'

A YOUNG motorcyclist who died after ‘racing’ friend through the city before crashing outside a police station was a ‘tragic waste of life’.

Ryan White, 20, and friend Callum Jones, 21, were out on their motorbikes and speeding along Winston Churchill Avenue at 1am on June 9 last year on Yamaha bikes that the pair were not licensed to drive before Ryan lost control of his bike and collided with a pole on the roundabout outside the Portsmouth Central police station.

Portsmouth Coroner’s Court heard that forensic crash investigators concluded that Ryan from Havant was ‘in excess and up to double the 30mph’ speed limit along that road before the fast speed and ‘heavy breaking’ resulted in his rear wheel locking before he was thrown over the handlebars and landing near the pavement before Callum ran from the scene.

Coroner John Matthews said: ‘It is quite clear to me that these two young men were racing one another. They should not have been doing it and they were riding at excessive speeds.

‘These young men did not realise the power of their vehicles. Tragically Ryan lost control of his bike which he should not have been riding.’

Coroner Matthews recorded a verdict of misadventure.

In May this year friend Callum Jones was sent to prison for 10 months for reckless driving and had been in court previously for similar offences.

A statement read to the court from Mr Jones said: ‘I tried to wake him up by shaking him.

I walked my bike round the corner with intentions of going back. When I turned round there was a police and I sat and watched for 20 minutes. It never crossed my mind that he was seriously injured.

‘When I got back home I rang Ryan’s brother to tell him what happened. I can not put in to words how I felt when I found out Ryan had died.’

PC Shaun Brennan was one of the first officers on the scene after he and colleague Sergeant Pauline Tarr heard motorbikes revving when they were leaving Portsmouth Central police station.

He said: ‘We heard a bang but couldn’t see anything. As we moved off towards the roundabout I saw a male lying on the ground. I was shocked.’

Ryan was one of five children and his family remembered him as loving motorbikes and football.

Coroner Matthews told the family: ‘This was a tragic waste of life. Ryan’s life was not in vain though as he was obviously loved and cherished as you are here.

‘Please remember the positive memories of him and it will help the grief. Although it will never go away but you have four more reasons to keep going.’