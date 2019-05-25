Havant mum whose daughter died at Mutiny Festival pleads festival-goers to stay safe

IF YOU can’t be good, be careful and make sure you come home.

Those are the words of Janine Milburn whose daughter Georgia Jones died at last year’s Mutiny Festival, now replaced by South Central Festival.

Georgia Jones. Picture: Janine Milburn/SWNS

READ MORE: Live updates and reaction as South Central Festival 2019 begins

The 18-year-old died after taking two pills at the event on King George V Playing Fields in Cosham. Tommy Cowan, 20, also died after taking drugs at the festival.

Janine from Havant told ITV News: ‘You are not going to stop the drugs getting in, you are not going to stop people doing drugs, that is part and parcel of festivals and growing up so if you can just look out for people a bit more a long the way hopefully it will prevent what happened last year happening again.’

The 41-ear-old has since started a drugs awareness campaign called Don’t go with the Flo to teach young people about the dangers.

She added: ‘If you can’t be good, be careful and make sure you come home.’