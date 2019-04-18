Health bosses urge people with minor injuries not to clog Portsmouth A&E but use this facility instead

CITY residents are being urged not to flood hospital A&E departments over the Easter break by health bosses.

As GPs close over the four-day Easter break, people living in Portsmouth are being reminded to make use of the city’s Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) for minor injuries – not clog up Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The centre, at St Mary’s NHS Treatment Centre, in Milton Road, Milton, offers treatment for a plethora of injuries and illnesses.

Penny Daniels, Care UK hospital director, said this time of year was ‘always busy’, and added: ‘The weather forecast is set to be warm and we can help with the slips and trips that happen as families enjoy the beach and Hampshire countryside.

‘With GP surgeries closed for four days, people may also find a niggling sore throat, strain or eye infection becomes worse and needs treatment.

‘We can offer NHS patients X-ray facilities and treatment in a relaxed environment. Average waiting times are generally significantly shorter than those at A&E, and we are seeing around 100 per cent of patients treated.’

The site is open from 7.30am to 10pm weekdays and 8am to 10pm weekends and bank holidays. Last patients are accepted at 10pm.