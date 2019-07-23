Here are the heatstroke symptoms to watch out for during heatwave in Portsmouth

Have your say

A HEATWAVE has arrived in Portsmouth bring soaring temperatures and glorious sunshine.

However with sunshine can come health risks such as heat exhaustion and even heatstroke.

Heatstroke symptoms to watch out for

Here are the NHS’s guidelines for symptoms you need to look out for:

Check for signs of heat exhaustion

The signs of heat exhaustion include:

- headache

- dizziness and confusion

- loss of appetite and feeling sick

- excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

- cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

- fast breathing or pulse

- temperature of 38C or above

- being very thirsty

The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy.

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion they need to be cooled down.

Things you can do to cool someone down

Follow these 4 steps:

- Move them to a cool place.

- Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly.

- Get them to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are OK.

- Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs around the armpits or neck are good too.

Stay with them until they are better.

They should start to cool down and feel better within 30 minutes.

When should I call 999?

The time to call 999:

- is no better after 30 minutes

- feels hot and dry

- is not sweating even though they are too hot

- has a temperature that's risen to 40C or above

- has rapid or shortness of breath

- is confused

- has a fit (seizure)

- loses consciousness

- is unresponsive

These can be signs of heatstroke.

How to prevent heat exhaustion

To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke:

- drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising

- take cool baths or showers

- wear light-coloured, loose clothing

- sprinkle water over skin or clothes

- avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

- avoid excess alcohol

- avoid extreme exercise

Are these guidelines helpful? Let us know in the comments.