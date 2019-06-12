Here are the Portsmouth dental surgeries accepting NHS patients as three practices set to close

DENTAL surgeries from across Portsmouth have warned they won’t be taking on new NHS patients after three practices announced they would be closing.

Colosseum Dental said recruitment difficulties had forced them to close their surgeries in Southsea, Paulsgrove and Portsea next month.

Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

It’s left 9,000 people without any dental care, NHS England admitted last night, with city politicians fearing as many as 20,000 could ultimately be impacted by the shock closures.

Political leaders were last night demanding action to fix Portsmouth’s dental crisis.

READ MORE: Portsmouth facing one of its worst health crises as three NHS dental practices close

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, was ‘deeply concerned’ and claimed ‘20,000 people’ could be ‘left without access to dental care’. He said: ‘The fact that the nearest available spaces according to the NHS website are in Havant and Gosport means that, yet again, the most vulnerable in society will be disproportionately affected.’

Portsmouth’s health boss, Councillor Matthew Winnington was ‘disappointed’ but said: ‘NHS England has provided assurances that they’re actively working to provide new dental provision in the area, and in the interim is working with existing Portsmouth dentists, as a matter of urgency, to provide additional NHS capacity. We’re fortunate to have the University of Portsmouth Dental Academy which will take on anyone under the age of 18.’

The News has approached remaining practices from across the city to find out if they will be able to take on new NHS paitents, with many saying they would be unable to do so.

Here is what surgeries have said:

BUPA Dental Care, Northern Road, Cosham: no new NHS patients.

Cosham Dental Surgery, Portsmouth Road, Cosham: no new NHS patients.

Cosham High Street Dental Practise, High Street, Cosham: no new NHS patients.

Clarendon Dental and Orthodontic Practice, Clarendon Road, Southsea: no new NHS patients.

Hampshire Terrace Dental Care, Hampshire Terrace, Southsea: no new NHS patients.

mydentist, Chichester Road, Copnor: no new NHS patients.

mydentist, Northern Road, Cosham: no new NHS patients.

mydentist, Kingston Crescent, North End: No new NHS patients.

Precision Dental Practice, Havant Road, Drayton: won't take on adults but will take on children.

Stubbington Avenue Dental Practice, in North End: no new NHS patients.

SCA Trafalgar, in London Road, North End: Will take on the first 10 people every Monday.