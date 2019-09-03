Here is how carers and people with dementia are getting support across the county

IN A bid to support adults carers and people living with dementia, a new service has been launched across the county.

The new Carers’ Support and Dementia Advisor Service will support people aged 18 and over who care for another adult, as well as people living with dementia across Hampshire with a range of support options including one-to-one assistance over the phone during the week between 9am and 5pm, online or face-to-face for carers as well support groups across the county.

For those living with a dementia diagnosis or suspected dementia and their loved ones, there will be one-to-one assistance, either over the phone Monday to Friday 9am until 5pm, online or face-to-face with a trained dementia advisor.

Chief executive for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Partnership of CCGs and accountable officer for West Hampshire CCG, Maggie MacIsaac, said: ‘Carers often are unpaid family members or friends, looking after those with long-term physical and mental health conditions while juggling their career, family life and their own health.

‘By working with our partners at Hampshire County Council and Andover Mind, we are able to offer people crucial support, guidance and information to help them with their caring commitments.’

The project has been jointly commissioned by Hampshire County Council, NHS West Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Partnership of Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and the service is provided by Andover Mind.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for adult social care and health, said: ‘It is vital that we support the county’s carers and those living with dementia in the best way possible.

‘People need to be able to access help quickly and easily, so we have brought together the various support services that were previously provided separately by the County Council and our Health partners.

‘By doing this, we are using our collective resources in a much more effective way to support Hampshire’s more than 133,000 adult carers and the approximately 12,400 residents known to be diagnosed with dementia.’

For more information about the Carers’ Support and Dementia Advisor Service, visit hants.gov.uk/socialcareandhealth/adultsocialcare/dementia or phone the service support line on 01264 332297.