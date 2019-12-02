Here is how you can help the 134 people who need an organ transplant in Hampshire

MORE than 130 people in the county are facing Christmas awaiting a life-saving gift.

In Hampshire 134 people are on the organ transplant list and join more than 6,000 people across the UK, including over 180 children.

Have you signed the Organ Donation register?

Families are being urged to share their organ donation decision this festive season, so that their loved ones know what they want when they die and more patients can receive the transplants they need.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: ‘A quick chat can save lives, and we know that even at a time of grief families take enormous comfort and pride from their loved one’s donation.’

From spring 2020 in England and Autumn 2020 in Scotland, all adults will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they opt out or are in one of groups not covered by the new organ donation law.

For more information visit organdonation.nhs.uk