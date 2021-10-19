A study published in the Lancet Public Health journal calculated average life expectancy for men and women in 6,791 communities across the UK from 2002 to 2019.

Places were split by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), geographic locations containing at least 5,000 people.

Even though some of these areas are a stones throw away from each other, the disparity in the figures are large.

The gallery covers selected areas across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

Click through all the gallery pages to find out the life expectancy for men and women in your area.

Fratton West and Portsea, Portsmouth Fratton West and Portsea, which contains Victoria Park, had a life expectancy for men of 74.41 in 2019, and 77.59 for women.

Drayton and Farlington, Portsmouth The average life expectancy for men in 2019 was 82.57, eight years higher than in Fratton West and Portsea, and 85.28 for women, just under seven years higher.

Paulsgrove East, Portsmouth The average life expectancy for men in 2019 was 77.24 and 81.43 for women.

Somers Town, Portsmouth For men, the average life expectancy in 2019 was 74.64, and 81.76 for women.