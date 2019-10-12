THOUSANDS of pounds has been raised for a hospice thanks to the hard work of a restaurant team.

The staff at Four London Road have thrown themselves into fundraising for Rowans Hospice over the last year and have raised more than £10,000 for the charity’s Silver Jubilee Appeal, which is aiming to raise £7.5m to transform its facility in Waterlooville.

Waitress Millie Warwood with the Wheel of Fortune'Picture: Sarah Standing (101019-8678)

Last week a special dining event was put on at the restaurant in Horndean and over the past year the team has run raffles and tombolas.

Manager Elio Haycock-Martinisi said: ‘We have a charity of the year every year that our customers choose on Facebook and last year Rowans Hospice was chosen.

‘We have raised more than £10,000 and it is amazing. Everyone works really hard and people are so generous.’

Gemma Carden, Rowans Hospice corporate engagement lead, said: ‘A massive thank you to Elio and his team at Four London Road, who have yet again put on an incredible event to raise money for our Silver Jubilee Appeal.

‘They have totally exceed their Corporate Challenge target raising over £10,000. The money they have raised will help fund the total refurbishment of the hospice to ensure Rowans can continue to meet the changing care needs and demands of the community.’

The 25th anniversary appeal has so far raised upwards of £500,000 and the first phase of the refurbishment began in July to modernise the in-patient ward.

A team from The News is running the Great South Run to raise money for Rowans Hospice.

Editor Mark Waldron said: ‘There is less than a week to go until the Great South Run and my team have been working hard fundraising and training for the 10-mile run.

‘The Rowans Hospice do really amazing work in our community and have made a difference to the lives of our readers and their families.

‘We can’t wait to contribute to their appeal by taking part in the GSR and ensure they can continue their services for the next 25 years.’

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/the-news-portsmouth