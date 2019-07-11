Horndean surgery to move - and here's what it means for patients

MORE space for GPs, private area for patients and better facilities for people with disabilities are just some of the benefits a surgery move will bring.

The relocation of Horndean Surgery has been seven years in the making and the move closer to the village centre will finally take place this autumn to a new build at 8 London Road.

The practice, originally set up for 500 registered patients, now has around 5,500, including 300 new ones in the last year alone.

READ MORE: Waterlooville surgery site to close next month - and this is what it means for patients

Senior Partner Dr Mark Coombe said: ‘Clearly moving to a new purpose-built and a much larger site in the centre of Horndean village will provide the community we are proud to serve with improved facilities, which are fit for purpose in the 21 st century and meet the challenges facing primary care services today.’

The new premises will also provide a training area for GPs, a bigger waiting room and conference and meeting facilities

Dr Coombe added: ‘We are very grateful to the support we have received from many people and organisations since 2012, including East Hampshire District Council and our Patient Participation Group.

READ MORE: Southsea GPs off on sick leave patients unable to pre-book appointments

‘It’s been a very long journey but we are very excited about the future in our new home.’

The practice will be writing to the head of every household of all its registered patient addresses to inform them of the relocation.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.