How NHS, emergency services and forces workers can ice skate for free in Portsmouth

EVERYDAY heroes will be able to enjoy a free ice skate in Portsmouth in the new year.

The Portsmouth ice rink in Guildhall Square is offering a complimentary hour-long skate to NHS, emergency service and armed forces workers, as well as their immediate family, on its penultimate day.

A spokesman for Portsmouth On Ice said: ‘As a little thank you to those working for the NHS, emergency services and armed forces (and immediate family members), we are offering an exclusive and free hour-long skate at Portsmouth On Ice at 9am on Saturday, January 4, 2020.’

Tickets will be limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis and are available online.

Workers will need to print off tickets and bring their ID along for the free skate.

The ice rink opened on November 22 with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Lord Mayor David Fuller and the Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin. There was also a display from the synchronised Gosport ice-skating team Shooting Stars.

This year the rink features a roof to enable skating in all weather and is operated by S3K, a south coast event logistics firm.

Once the free tickets are gone or if workers wish to skate at another time, the ice rink offers a concession rate for those in the NHS, emergency services and armed forces – ID will be needed.

The new-look ice rink in Guildhall Square is every day now until Sunday, January 5, 2020.