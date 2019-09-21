How you can help the Rowans Hospice through volunteering

FROM volunteering in the fundraising department to maintaining the gardens or putting hair and beauty skills to use, a hospice wants to hear from you.

Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville are hosting an event to showcase the variety of volunteering opportunities available.

Louise Mortimer, people service administrator, said: ‘We are really looking forward to hosting a Volunteer Recruitment Event to showcase a number of volunteer roles available across Rowans Hospice, Rowans Living Well Centre and our Retail operation.

‘We have a variety of opportunities to suit all ages, skills and availability.

‘I will be at the hospice all morning ready to speak to anyone interested in volunteering, we will also have representatives from across the Charity’s services to explain more about each position available.’

The event will take place on Saturday September 28 at the hospice from 9.30am until 1pm.

Louise added: ‘Whether you are a student wanting to explore a potential career, looking for a Duke of Edinburgh placement, returning to work and wanting to brush up on your skills or a retired professional looking to use your experience to benefit your local community, we have opportunities available to you.’

To register your interest in attending the event today by emailing peopleservices@rowanshospice.co.uk or by calling 02392 250001.

