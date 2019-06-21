Hundreds of silver items are donated for special auction to raise money for Rowans Hospice

SILVER tea sets, cutlery and jewellery are just some of the items that will go on sale to raise money for a project to transform a charity’s services.

Hundreds of unwanted silver items have been donated for a special auction next week at Nesbits auctioneers in Southsea which will raise cash for the Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal.

(l-r) John Cameron, managing director and auctioneer and co-owner David Nesbit.''Picture: Sarah Standing (200619-1277)

Through the appeal, the hospice aims to raise £7.5m to transform its facility in Waterlooville and the care it can provide for people with life-limiting illnesses and support for families over the next 25 years.

Hospice marketing director Theresa Bailey said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by our community’s response. On a daily basis we have received bags and boxes full of donations, ranging from silver tea services, and cutlery to jewellery. The community has been so generous that I understand that Nesbits is bursting at the seams.’

John Cameron from Nesbits on Clarendon Road will be hosting the auction on Wednesday June 26 and is excited to see how much is raised.

He said: ‘We have had a really good response from the public and had a steady flow with people coming into drop individual items as well as boxes of silver plates.’

All proceeds raised will go towards the three-year renovation project, which includes the lightening and brightening of all patient bedrooms and en-suite facilities. Interactive controls will be installed, along with quiet patio areas for families and friends, plus new seating areas and private spaces.

The dedicated patient entrance will be refurbished to improve first experiences at the hospice and the new route will include colour, light, images of nature on the walls and clouds on the ceiling.

The aim is to complete phase one by 2020.

Theresa said: ‘The hospice renovation is needed to make sure the hospice is fully equipped to meet the demands of an ageing population with more complex illnesses, including dementia and the ongoing support of our community is our real strength. Yet again we are witnessing that amazing support in action as our whole community are starting to get behind the appeal and pledging to do one thing.’

The auction is on Wednesday, June 26 at Nesbits Arts & Auctioneers on Clarendon Road from 10.30am until 5.30pm.