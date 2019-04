Ricky and his fiancee Clarrisa were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support by family, neighbours and strangers to help them renovate their garden that was on Ricky’s to do list before he was put in a coma and spent three months in Queen Alexandra Hospital. You can read our full story here.

Ricky's (centre) with his father (L) and fiancee Clarissa Knight (R). Ricky is holding a 'blind' football donated by Sheffield Co. Goalfix. It is Ricky's dream to be able to play football with his son George in the garden.

Volunterr Barry Cooter.

Rubble from inside the house has stacked up in his garden and his partner is calling on the community to help shift it so Ricky can enjoy the space with their three-year-old boy, George, and make up for lost time this summer.

Dan Knight and Mike Symes helping out.

