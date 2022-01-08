'Major incident' stood down at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after 'significant' leak - latest updates
A ‘MAJOR incident’ has been stood down at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after a ‘significant’ water leak.
All outpatient appointments were cancelled yesterday following the leak, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust announced.
However dialysis and chemotherapy appointments continued as usual, with maternity also operating as usual.
Firefighters were called to the scene.
In an update last night, the hospital said: ‘This morning (7 Jan) we declared a major incident following a significant water leak within clinical areas of the ground floor. The water supply was turned off to a significant portion of our site while the cause was identified and infrastructure challenges rectified
‘No patients or staff were harmed and we were able to relocate patients safely to other areas of the hospital.
‘Throughout the day we have been working to test the water supply and ensure the areas affected have been fully cleaned and repaired.
‘Due to the success of this work, we're pleased to share we've now been able to stand down the major incident.
‘If you are due to attend the hospital for an appointment or procedure from tomorrow (Sat 8 Jan) please attend as usual, unless you are otherwise contacted.’
Hospital CEO Penny Emerit added: ‘I would like to thank our incredible teams for their hard work in keeping all patients onsite safe and restoring all infrastructure and clinical services.
Throughout the incident, we have worked closely with our local health and social care partners, who acted quickly to offer help and support throughout, so we would like to share our thanks with them too.
‘I would also like to thank our local communities for their patience and understanding.’
Follow all the updates on the ‘major incident’ in our live blog below.
This is what caused the leak
The ‘significant’ leak at QA Hospital was due to ‘infrastructure challenges’.
The hospital has now revealed the problem areas have been ‘fully cleaned and repaired’ with QA able to ‘stand down the major incident’.
No patients or staff were harmed – with them relocated to other areas of the hospital.
Patients had been asked to ‘use alternative services’ where possible and only arrive at the Cosham site’s emergency department in life-threatening cases after the major incident before 6am on January 7.
Nurse at Chichester hospital says it was ‘pandemonium’ as patients diverted from QA
A nurse at a Chichester hospital said it was ‘pandemonium’ after a ‘major diversion’ of patients from Queen Alexandra Hospital following the ‘major’ water leak that caused massive disruption.
The Cosham hospital was left struggling to stay afloat as most appointments were cancelled and chaos rained due to what has now been described as ‘infrastructure challenges’.
Patients had been asked to ‘use alternative services’ where possible and only arrive at the Cosham site’s emergency department in life-threatening cases following the major incident that started at 6am.
All outpatients and elective procedures - excluding dialysis, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and maternity appointments - were cancelled as a result.
The fallout from the dramatic turn of events meant patients from QA had to be diverted to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.
Work ongoing to identify source of 'significant' leak at QA Hospital
Work is ongoing to identify the source of a ‘significant’ water leak at Queen Alexandra Hospital that led to most appointments being cancelled.
Patients were asked to ‘use alternative services’ where possible and only arrive at the Cosham site’s emergency department in life-threatening cases after the major incident before 6am on January 7.
All outpatients and elective procedures, excluding dialysis, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and maternity appointments, were cancelled as a result.
The News understands that three wards are currently without water.
Statement from chief executive of QA
Penny Emerit, chief executive, at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘We are continuing to run a major incident from the Queen Alexandra Hospital site following a significant water leak early this morning. Work has been ongoing to identify the source of the leak and we are now testing the water supply to ensure that the water supply is resilient across the site. Our priority is to ensure that we can safely care for our patients currently with us and reduce the number of people onsite.
‘We have taken the decision to cancel all of today’s remaining outpatients and elective procedures. However, maternity appointments will go ahead and some outpatients clinics are contacting patients directly if their appointment can go ahead. We are also running lifesaving surgery, renal dialysis, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Our Emergency department remains open for the most serious life-threatening emergencies, but please use alternative services where possible.
‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank colleagues across the Trust who have responded brilliantly to this situation. I’d also like to thank partners from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and the region and our local community for their ongoing support and assistance.’
Fresh update from Hampshire Fire and Rescue
A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called at 5:46 this morning to assist with a major incident at QA Hospital. ‘Crews used a pump to remove water and worked alongside onsite staff to prevent further flooding before leaving the scene at 7:45. ‘Officers continue to liaise with partners to ascertain how HIWFRS can assist.’