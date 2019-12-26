Meet the adorable Portsmouth babies born on Christmas Day

LITTLE miracles have been born in Portsmouth as mums gave birth to Christmas Day babies.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham saw a number of babies born on Christmas Day, even as early at 2am – making it a busy day for the midwifery team.

Frankie Brombley, born at 1.50am on Christmas Day. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust

Mums from across the region have spoken of their delight at their Christmas miracles, with some babies even getting home in time to spend Christmas Day with the rest of their families.

The first baby to be born on Christmas Day was Frankie Brombley, who was delivered at 1.50am.

Mum Michaela Wigmore, 29 from Havant, says her other three children were ‘very excited’ to meet their new baby brother.

‘Having a Christmas baby is a very special feeling,’ she said.

‘I was only in labour for a few hours and so we were home in time for Christmas dinner – my other kids couldn’t wait to meet Frankie and we all had plenty of cuddles with him.’

But for 19-year-old Amy Ricketts, from Gosport, giving birth was a slightly more arduous task.

She was in labour for more than 35 hours before giving birth to Oscar Bullimore, who weighed in at 9lbs.

She said: ‘It’s my first child and the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.

‘But after all that we got home at around 4.30pm so the rest of the family got to see him too – they were really chuffed to see him.

‘Everyone at QA Hospital was brilliant; I didn’t really know what to expect but the midwife and rest of the team were incredible.’

‘We can’t wait to be spending quality time at home with Oscar.’

Later in the day, Polly Victoria Anderson was born at 11.10am, to the delight of mum and dad, Amy and Luke.

Amy, 28 from Hayling Island, said: ‘Having a Christmas baby is so lovely, we’re all over the moon.

‘I spoke to my other daughter Bella on Facetime and she was really looking forward to meeting her little sister.

‘I couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas present; my hubby will have a job to top it next year.’