More than 150,000 Covid vaccines distributed in Portsmouth

According to the latest data from NHS England a total of 157,562 vaccines - including first and second jabs - were given out in the city by May 9.

And of these, 107,171 were a first dose.

The Portsmouth NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hamble House based at St James Hospital opened on Monday, February 1. Pictured is: Jennifer Slight (72) from Cosham, receiving her Covid-19 first vaccination. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-1976)

The city's public health boss, Helen Atkinson, encouraged eligible residents to sign up for their vaccines to keep the programme moving forward.

She said: 'I'm thrilled to see the vaccination programme continuing to make such good progress in the city. It's now extended further to those aged 38 and over so if you're in this age group please don’t delay in taking up the offer. It's the best way to protect yourself and others.

'It's not too late for those in earlier priority groups like carers, people with learning disabilities or those with health conditions that put them at extra risk from Covid-19. They can still receive the vaccine if they haven't had a chance to do so yet.

'Don’t forget to get both doses as this is important for maximum protection. If you're not in an eligible group yet the NHS will let you know when your vaccine is ready for you.

'I'd like to thank everyone who's had their vaccine so far and to all of the staff and volunteers at venues offering the vaccine who have made this amazing achievement possible.'

It comes as concerns have been raised over an Indian variant of the virus that has recently been identified.

'With this virus it's not surprising to see different variants emerge, like the most recent Indian one,' Ms Atkinson said.

'That's why it's so important to keep following the "hands, face, space and fresh air" guidance, plus taking up the offer of free twice weekly asymptomatic testing and making sure you isolate and get tested immediately if you develop symptoms of a new continuous cough, high temperature or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell.

'This is the case even if you've had the vaccine as you might still be able to catch the virus and pass it on to others. Whilst the restrictions might be easing, Covid is still very much with us and that's why we can’t get complacent in following the guidance if we want to keep infections rates low in the city.'

In Fareham 109,119 vaccines have been distributed, with 71,011 of these a first dose and in Gosport 73,355 in total have been given out - or 47,157 first doses.

Havant has had the second highest amount of vaccines given in the area with 117,243 first and second doses, and 76,793 first doses.

In the East Hampshire district 75,923 first doses out of 112,811 total doses were given.

If eligible you can book a vaccine by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccination or calling 119.

Portsmouth

First and second doses: 157,562

First dose: 107,171

Fareham

First and second: 109,119

First: 71,011

Gosport

First and second: 73,355

First: 47,157

Havant

First and second: 117,243

First: 76,793

East Hampshire

First and second: 112,811

First: 75,923

