More than 16,500 people in Portsmouth have undiagnosed high blood pressure, says charity

RESIDENTS across the Portsmouth area are being encouraged to take part in the UK’s largest blood pressure test.

Blood Pressure UK is organising ‘Know Your Numbers! Week’, with free blood pressure tests available across the country from today to Sunday September 15.

More than 16,500 people in Portsmouth have undiagnosed high blood pressure, according to the charity’s statistics.

Professor Graham MacGregor, Chairman of Blood Pressure UK said: “Diseases caused by high blood pressure cost the NHS over £2.1bn ever year.’

To find your nearest participating doctor or pharmacy, visit bloodpressureuk.org.