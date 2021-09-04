More than 600 patients to be affected by the move of a dental practice in Portsmouth

Following a temporary relocation of services for Special Care Dentistry patients from the Eastney Health Centre to the Somers Town Hub during the Covid pandemic, Solent NHS Trust is looking to make the move permanent.

Lisa Dugan, head of operations for the Special Care Dental service at the trust, said a review identified major updates and refurbishment work needed at the original site.

‘By moving to a different site, we will ensure that patients receive high quality treatment in a fresh, modern environment still within the Portsmouth city area,’ she said.

‘One possible option being considered is to move to the Somers Town Hub which would not only enable the service to double its surgery space in a purpose-built building but also be easily reached by public transport and be accessible for wheelchair users.

‘We are hosting a patient forum on September 8 for our Eastney patients and their families, with Healthwatch Portsmouth invited, and would welcome those people to come along and have any queries answered.

‘Once all of the feedback has been gathered, a business case will then be drawn up for NHS England’s consideration.’

Roger Batterbury, chairman at Healthwatch Portsmouth, said it was ‘vital’ patients made their views known.

He said: ‘We hear that due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was necessary for Solent NHS to run their Special Care Dentistry service only from their Somers Town Hub site due to the restrictions placed on them. It has been the case therefore that for the last 18 months those patients who were due to be accessing the Special Care Dentistry service at Eastney Health Centre for their appointment were instead going along to Somers Town Hub.

‘We think it is important though for Solent to find out patients’ views on the temporary change of location for their treatment before they make a decision about any permanent location of the service. Many of the 650 patients receiving Special Care Dentistry are receiving in at their home so will not be affected by the centralisation plan.

‘Healthwatch Portsmouth will be watching the process closely to ensure that people’s comments are part of the final decision.’

The patient forum will take place at 11am on September 8 at the Somers Town hub. To attend call 0300 123 5076 or email [email protected]

