A MOTHER of a child needing life-changing surgery has been left ‘overwhelmed’ by a community that is helping to raise cash for the operation.

Abi Beane’s son Henri has suffered with tonsillitis since he was a baby and was treated for the illness between 15 and 18 times in the last year, leaving him behind on his first year of school.

The five-year-old needs surgery to remove his adenoids and tonsils to prevent him from being sick but after being placed on a year-long waiting list single mum Abi was left upset at the prospect of her son facing another year of illness.

The 28-year-old said: ‘He is missing a lot of school because he is ill a lot and recently every two weeks. I looked to get the operation done privately but it would cost a lot of money which as a single mum I wouldn’t have been able to afford.’

Henri’s aunt Astra George, from Gosport arranged a charity ice hockey match between the Wild Cards and the Surrey Lions police force teams on Saturday to raise money for the operation.

Abi said: ‘It is absolutely amazing that these people would do this for someone they don’t even know. I am overwhelmed and can’t thank them enough.’

The match raised more than £450 with sponsor money still left to collect.