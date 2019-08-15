'Network' of Portsmouth-area pharmacies to stay open over the August bank holiday

PEOPLE facing minor illnesses will have a place to turn as a ‘network’ of pharmacies prepare to open over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend.

The assurance comes from the Portsmouth and South East Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group as the next public holiday on Monday, August 26 approaches.

It comes on the same long weekend Victorious Festival will take to Southsea Common – with thousands of people expected to travel to the city to enjoy live music.

Dr Elizabeth Fellows, chair and clinical executive at Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group, said the range of treatment and advice available at pharmacies has increased ‘hugely’ in recent years, with visitors able to get information on common health concerns and prescribed and over-the-counter medicines.

‘Whether you’re heading down to the festival or keeping busy with other plans, we want to ensure you stay safe and know where to go should you need healthcare help,' said Dr Fellows.

‘There will be a medical tent at the festival and staff have been trained to provide emotional and mental health support.’

Residents are urged to check their medicine supplies before the bank holiday.

Find your nearest pharmacy at www.nhs.uk