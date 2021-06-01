Damira Dental Studios in Houghton Way, Wickham. Pictured is: (l-r) Eduardo Ocampo, dentist, Clare Soper, practice manager and Lois Davis, dental nurse. Picture: Sarah Standing (160421-6771)

Damira Wickham, which opened on March 8, offers private and specialist dental care from its practice in Houghton Way, which was built next to the doctor’s surgery.

There was high demand in the area for a new dentist, brought about by a backlog caused by the pandemic, changes to the way dentists operate under Covid restrictions, closures of other dental practices and a boost in residents, which is expected to grow as new town Welborne is built nearby.

Damira, which already operates a group of 23 practices, was brought in to run the practice.

Dentist Eduardo Ocampo, who previously worked at Damira’s Sharland House practice in Fareham before going on to work in Southampton, rejoined the company to work in Wickham.

He has been a qualified dental surgeon since 1999 and has experience in a wide range of treatments including teeth straightening and facial aesthetics.

He said the new practice has been busy and well received, with hundreds of patients being seen, and that he believes that every child and adult deserves a healthy and beautiful smile.

Dr Ocampo said: ‘I have been a dentist for over 20 years, I have extensive private and NHS experience, and have been working in the local area for many years.

‘I pride myself in being able to make even the most nervous patients comfortable in my care.

‘I have a strong interest in restorative and cosmetic dentistry, and I am looking forward to seeing to meeting lots of new patients at the surgery soon.’

The Wickham practice has not taken on any NHS patients, as businesses can only take a set number of NHS patients a year, but it has set up a dental plan allowing patients to spread the cost of their routine dental care into monthly payments.

Dilan Mistry, operations and marketing analyst, urged people to consider the plan.

He said: ‘With Damira Smile, also known as Denplan, you can jump the queue and be seen as a priority with your dentist, but at an affordable price.

‘Denplan is an affordable dental plan that allows you to spread the cost of all your routine dental care into easy monthly payments.

‘By spending only £15 a month, you can guarantee yourself two dental examinations and two hygienist visits each year, which is actually cheaper than if you were to be seen as an NHS patient.’

