New sensory trolley at Queen Alexandra Hospital will help patients relax

ADULTS with learning disabilities will hopefully find hospitals a less stressful place thanks to a new state-of-the-art piece of equipment.
The Learning Disability Liaison Team at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust now have Rhino Sensory Voyager Trolley which has a number of features designed to help a patient relax including a built-in MP3 player, a reflective mirror ball, mirrored panels, fibre optic strands, a hurricane column and a projector with three interchangeable coloured wheels.
Karen Price from the team said: ‘Our aim for this piece of equipment is that it will help to support and benefit patients who potentially find a hospital appointment a stressful experience.
‘We hope that the Rhino Sensory Voyager will have a calming impact and will help to reduce the amount of anxiety which can occur during the waiting time for an appointment.’
The Rhino Sensory Voyager Trolley cost in total £5,245 and was purchased via Portsmouth Hospitals Charity charitable funds fundraised by the department as well as a generous donation from Tesco Fareham and a grant from Wessex Patient Safety Collaborative.
The first stage of the launch will be at Queen Alexandra Hospital for adults with learning disabilities but there are plans for the trolley to be available to all patients.