New sensory trolley at Queen Alexandra Hospital will help patients relax

ADULTS with learning disabilities will hopefully find hospitals a less stressful place thanks to a new state-of-the-art piece of equipment.

The Learning Disability Liaison Team at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust now have Rhino Sensory Voyager Trolley which has a number of features designed to help a patient relax including a built-in MP3 player, a reflective mirror ball, mirrored panels, fibre optic strands, a hurricane column and a projector with three interchangeable coloured wheels.

Karen Price from the team said: ‘Our aim for this piece of equipment is that it will help to support and benefit patients who potentially find a hospital appointment a stressful experience.

‘We hope that the Rhino Sensory Voyager will have a calming impact and will help to reduce the amount of anxiety which can occur during the waiting time for an appointment.’

The Rhino Sensory Voyager Trolley cost in total £5,245 and was purchased via Portsmouth Hospitals Charity charitable funds fundraised by the department as well as a generous donation from Tesco Fareham and a grant from Wessex Patient Safety Collaborative.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The first stage of the launch will be at Queen Alexandra Hospital for adults with learning disabilities but there are plans for the trolley to be available to all patients.