Staff at the Cosham hospital will take centre stage in the UKTV Original show, Nurses on the Ward, which starts on April 21.

Throughout each episode viewers will be introduced to nurses working across multiple areas of the hospital, treating patients needing anything from the dressing of major surgical wounds and to blood transfusions, to chest drains and much more.

Nurses on the Ward follows nurses at QA Hospital in Portsmouth. Left to right: Gamu Chakonda, Kat Sharp, Scott Weatherhead, Neil Sesbreno, Mahbuba Begum and Caroline McCrea, with Hazera Noory at the front.

In the opening episode we meet Matron Hazera Noory, one of QA’s most senior nurses, who is struggling with the competing demands of staffing, a lack of available beds and clinical care on the respiratory wards that she oversees. During filming one of her patients, 90-year-old Derek has stopped breathing and needs life-saving help.

Hazera said: ‘It’s really tough in the NHS, I can’t lie, it's not an easy job to do. Everybody faces different pressures. The NHS is portrayed with lengthy delays and waits and it is frustrating and painful for us to see, when we know that there are other areas where you can pay to jump the line.

‘When I first heard that there was going to be a documentary, I thought it was just going to be based on my ward, I didn't think I'd be such a big part of it. I didn't expect quite so many people to be interested in me really, I thought it was just going to be about my team and how that works.

‘I think it is important for people to know what nurses do though, because there's a very strange view of our job out there. I don't think the public know just how varied our roles have become, it's probably not the nursing that they remember from years ago, it's evolved so much.

Nurses on the Ward Picture shows: Caroline McCrea

‘There's just so much more to it. You may have the same basic training when you become a nurse, but the public don’t get to see all of the branches that split off from nursing and the non-clinical roles some of us do too.’

Also appearing in the first episode is registrar Caroline McCrea.

Caroline added: ‘I think people don’t always get the right idea of what we do, particularly from the way the job is portrayed in different TV medical dramas. The last two years have definitely highlighted the enormity of it all and what everyone does, and how it doesn’t work without everyone playing their part.

Nurses on the Ward Picture shows: Hazera Noory

‘But I think there’s still the age-old perception that all we do is feed and wash patients. Of course, that is a part of our job, but it's not the only thing we do. I think it's difficult to get it unless you see it first-hand.’

Nurses on the Ward will be broadcast at on channel W at 8pm on Thursday.