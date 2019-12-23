Nutcracker cast spread festive cheer at children's ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital

CHARACTERS from a musical took a day off in their busy Christmas schedule to spread some festive cheer to those who won’t be able to come along to the theatre this year.

The Sugar Plum Fairy was just one of the characters from The Nutcracker at the New Theatre Royal who came along to entertain the children at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Picture: Queen Alexandra Hospital

Deputy Chief Nurse Tina Hetherington joined the cast as they visited patients in the Children’s Emergency Department, Starfish Ward and Shipwreck Ward.

Show director and New Theatre Royal chief executive Scott Ramsay said: ‘The cast of The Nutcracker were delighted to bring some festive magic to the children and families who are spending time in hospital over Christmas; the little bit of joy we were able to bring to their day was so special.

‘Spending time with the incredible NHS staff who will be working over the Christmas period was also a privilege.’

Picture: Queen Alexandra Hospital

It comes during a number of special visits to the hospital including players from Portsmouth FC.

Two-year-old Ernie Whitton from Portsmouth has so far been in the hospital for two weeks and his mum Georga told The News that doctors are trying to get them home on Christmas Eve.

The 27-year-old said: ‘We have been here a while now and so he has been here for all the special visits in the last couple of weeks. There were other pantomime characters and the Pompey team came in as well.

‘It is really lovely and great for the children as it gives them a smile.’

Three-year-old Isabelle Ayrton from Fareham has leukaemia but the little one was overjoyed to see panto characters from the Jack and Beanstalk cast at Groundlings Theatre.

Mum Julie said: ‘It is really brilliant that they come in and cheer everyone up.

‘We only came in last night and we hope to be home before Christmas but it breaks up the day for her as it can be really long.’