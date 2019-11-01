Paulsgrove councillor vows to get building back into community use after clinic closes

AN NHS clinic has closed its doors and given its keys back to the council.

Paulsgrove and Wymering Healthy Living Centre has shut after the NHS returned the lease to landlord, Portsmouth City Council.

Paulsgrove and Wymering Healthy Living Centre

The clinic used to house the Colosseum Dental practice, before it collapsed, and offered podiatry services – which were proposed to be moved to St Mary’s Health campus in a meeting in September.

Ward councillor John Ferrett wants to see the building brought back into community use.

He said: ‘The NHS has paid out about £90,000 over a year for a building they are not even using which is a waste of taxpayers’ money. I have been campaigning to get the building back into a community use and it could be used for council activities.

‘Something like an elderly day centre would really benefit but I understand that there are budget cuts which restrict what we can do. It is just a pity that we have a building on the estate that is not being utilised.’

The city council confirmed the NHS was returning the lease and the council would take over the building on November 22.

A sign on the building in Allaway Avenue read: ‘Please note that as from 4pm on Thursday, October 31, this building will closed to the general public and no further clinics will be operating from here.

‘Any previous users, suppliers or contractors wishing to gain access between this date and November 21 will need to contact NHS Property Services to arrange a suitable appointment.’

A feasibility study will also be carried out to determine the future of the building.

Members of Healthwatch Portsmouth were left annoyed by the lack of communication on the situation.

Chair Roger Batterbury said: ‘We are not clear on who made the decision, why the decision was made, who was consulted about the closure, and what is happening to the services currently being provided.

‘We are not happy about what seems a very sudden closure with seemingly no consultation - certainly not us. Our questions are waiting to be answered.

‘It is a most unsatisfactory situation.’

The NHS did not respond to a request for a comment.