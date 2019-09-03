People living with dementia and carers in Fareham offered free gym sessions this weekend

PEOPLE living with dementia and their carers can go to leisure centres for free this weekend in aid of National Dementia Carers’ Day

Everyone Active in Fareham is offering people who live with dementia and their carers complimentary access to its leisure centres on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

An estimated 850,000 people in the UK are currently living with dementia, and many of those rely on the support and care of friends and family.

National Dementia Carers Day takes place within Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and was founded by the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia UK and SweetTree Home Care Services to recognise the vital role of carers and the tireless work they do to look after their loved ones.

Michael Hindmarsh, regional activities manager at Everyone Active, said: ‘We work in hundreds of communities across the country and we’re determined to support all the people who live within them to be active.

‘Having dementia or caring for someone who does can impact all aspects of life. We want to play our part in ensuring people have the opportunity to enjoy physical activity regardless of their circumstances.

‘Because their work is so often done in a voluntary capacity, there is no official way of identifying dementia carers. We will welcome anyone who attends our centre and says they are a dementia carer to enjoy our facilities free of charge for the weekend.’

Free-of-charge access to the gyms and public swimming sessions will be available at Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre.

Everyone wanting to use the centre as part of this scheme will need to fill in the necessary Health & Safety forms and watch the online induction before being granted free access.

For more information visit everyoneactive.com