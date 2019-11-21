Permanent dental provider ‘will be found for Portsmouth by September’

CITY health bosses are hopeful a permanent dental provider that would care for around 20,000 patients will be in place by September 2020.

They vowed to keep working on a solution after a major provider of dental care in the city, Colosseum, withdrew from three surgeries in the city earlier this year.

Around 20,000 patients of the former Colosseum practices have been taken on by temporary offers from Bupa and Perfect Smile.

Roger Batterbury, from Healthwatch Portsmouth, said: 'It's a slow process because of the sudden notice of the closures.’

According to the NHS dentist finder website out of 24 listed dental practices in the city only one was accepting all NHS patients. There was no data provided for five practices.

Claire Currie, consultant in public health at Portsmouth council, said: 'Following the previous closure of three dentists run by the Colosseum Group, NHS England have arranged additional capacity through existing dental providers and are still looking at a more permanent solution.’