Police warning over 'punisher' tablets after teenager dies on Isle of Wight

WARNINGS have been issued about the dangers of taking illegal drugs after a teenager died on the Isle of Wight.

Officers were called to a flat in Shanklin on Saturday at midday after the body of 19-year-old Harley Girven (Also known as Harley Mason) was discovered.

Two other people who were in the flat when police and ambulance staff arrived were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

A 16-year-old girl from East Cowes and a 17-year-old boy from Newport have since been released under investigation and their arrests are not directly connected with the death.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a home office postmortem will be held on Wednesday.

As a consequence of the teenager's death police are reminding people of the dangers of taking illegal drugs and in particular a blue triangular ecstasy/MDMA tablet known as 'punisher' which is known to be around three times stronger than other ecstasy tablets.

Harley's family have paid tribute to him.

‘Our boy Harley; a fun and lovable son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. We will remember you for your sharp sense of humour and unique take on the world; that sought to challenge you in so many ways, that other’s may never know.

‘A courageous man with love in your heart, who will always be so much to so many. Now free of your pain, run free from your wheels, to your brother Mikey who we all know will be waiting. You will be forever in our hearts.’