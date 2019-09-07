Portsmouth businesses offered free suicide alertness training

IN PARTNERSHIP with the University of Portsmouth, the city council’s Public Health team will be running free suicide alertness training for employees.

SafeTALK is a half-day session that prepares anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper. Trained helpers can recognise the signs that someone might be having suicidal thoughts and can connect them with life-saving interventions.

The training will take place on September 30 between 1.30pm and 4pm. There are 20 spaces available.

To find out more please email Jane.leech@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.