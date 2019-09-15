Portsmouth cancer survivor holds fundraiser to start up new bowel cancer charity

A WOMAN who battled through bowel cancer held an event to raise £5,000 to set up a charity to help tackle the illness.

Lorraine Till, 61, had bowel cancer five years ago and has been raising money for more research into the condition and better equipment.

A bowel cancer fair to raise money for research has been held at The Church of the Resurrection in Drayton. From left, Bev McQuire with Jayne Evans. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (140919-3)

The Bedhampton woman’s Queen Alexandra Hospital surgeon Jim Khan had the idea to start up the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer charity.

Lorraine, who will become a trustee of the charity, jumped at the chance to help get the charity off the ground and improve the lives of those living with bowel cancer.

The packed fundraising event at the Church of the Resurrection in Drayton saw numerous items donated, including food and drink, to help raise money.

Lorraine, who is now set to undergo chemotherapy to treat cancer in her liver – related to her bowel cancer – said: ‘It was a great day, we’ve had so many people turn up and donate items. Everyone has been so generous. Hopefully we’ll be able to raise the money we need to get the charity off the ground.

A bowel cancer fair to raise money for research has been held at The Church of the Resurrection in Drayton. From left, Teresa Raggett and Vennessa El-Kilany. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (140919-4)

‘I’ve fundraised for QA for the last five years and got to know Jim through the Rocky Appeal, as well as him being my surgeon.

‘He had the idea of starting up a new charity now the Da Vinci robot (which helps with keyhole surgery for bowel cancer) has been paid for.

‘Jim feels we need more equipment and research into bowel cancer and I am happy to do all I can to help.’

More than £2,500 has been raised to help set up the charity while new app Gym Buddy will donate funds when it launches later this year.

A bowel cancer fair to raise money for research has been held at The Church of the Resurrection in Drayton. From left, Jenny Harrison, Everly Bridger and her mum Laura. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (140919-2)

Lorraine also has a head shaving event at the Sunshine Inn in Farlington on October 10, which her husband Gary and friend Phil Allinson will be taking part in. ‘I thought I would lose my hair with the chemotherapy but I’ve now been told I won’t be but my husband and friend Phil are still shaving their hair,’ she said.

Volunteer Joan Elliott, who met Lorraine while volunteering at QA’s hospital shop, said: ‘Lorraine has worked so hard to make the charity happen.’

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shavegaryswig?utm_id=107&utm_term=rzYEKrvRb

A bowel cancer fair to raise money for research has been held at The Church of the Resurrection in Drayton. From left, Evie Lee and May Kelsey, both 11. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (140919-5)

A bowel cancer fair to raise money for research has been held at The Church of the Resurrection in Drayton. From left, Olisha Bomford and Theresa Richards. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (140919-6)