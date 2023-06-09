Lalys Pharmacy and Saving Lives Together partnered up to finance, apply for and install the defibrillator, which is located outside of the pharmacy located in Guildhall Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aisa Fraser, the charity’s founder, said: ‘On an average day in England approximately 82 people will suffer a cardiac arrest and of those that make it to hospital, only six will survive and be able to go home.

Saving Lives Together and Lalys Pharmacy partnered up to install a new defibrillator in Guildhall Walk Pictured: STOOD: Councillors Kirsty Mellor and Carl Corkery for Charles Dickens Ward in Portsmouth, Director of Lalys Pharmacy Dr Raj Laly, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South, and Councillor Yinka Adeniran for Charles Dickens Ward. KNELT: Founder of Saving Lives Together, Aisa Fraser with colleague and nurse, Ellie Batchelor

‘Survival rates in other parts of the world far exceed ours and we believe there is an urgent need to provide training so that we can increase our bystander CPR rate and so they feel confident to perform CPR and use PADs.’

Councillor Kirsty Mellor said: ‘Prior to being a Councillor, I worked as a Healthcare Assistant, was trained in CPR and have seen first-hand how an early response can save lives, prevent brain damage and increase the likelihood of full recovery from cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad