Portsmouth councillors celebrated a brand new defibrillator being installed in Guildhall Walk
Lalys Pharmacy and Saving Lives Together partnered up to finance, apply for and install the defibrillator, which is located outside of the pharmacy located in Guildhall Walk.
Saving Lives Together is a charity that is dedicated to providing training and raising awareness of how to save the lives of people who suffer from a cardiac arrest.
Aisa Fraser, the charity’s founder, said: ‘On an average day in England approximately 82 people will suffer a cardiac arrest and of those that make it to hospital, only six will survive and be able to go home.
‘Survival rates in other parts of the world far exceed ours and we believe there is an urgent need to provide training so that we can increase our bystander CPR rate and so they feel confident to perform CPR and use PADs.’
There were training sessions held at the pharmacy where members of staff were shown the importance of using a defibrillator.
Councillor Kirsty Mellor said: ‘Prior to being a Councillor, I worked as a Healthcare Assistant, was trained in CPR and have seen first-hand how an early response can save lives, prevent brain damage and increase the likelihood of full recovery from cardiac arrest.
‘During the pandemic, one of my neighbours suffered a cardiac arrest and I was called on to administer CPR. The work and mission of Saving Lives Together is really important and they have set a great example in the city of which we need more.’