Portsmouth Guildhall will light up red this month - here's why

A LANDMARK building in the heart of Portsmouth will be lit up red later this month for charity.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Portsmouth Guildhall will be joining famous buildings across the UK in turning a bright red to raise awareness of leukaemia.

The initiative comes from the charity Leukaemia Care, which has organised it as part of its Spot Leukaemia campaign, urging people to take notice of the tell-tale signs of the illness.

Symptoms can include persistent fatigue, unintended weight loss, swollen lymph nodes and easy bleeding.

A total of 50 buildings will be lit up across the country, celebrating not only the campaign but also the charity’s 50th anniversary.

Director of patient advocacy for the charity, Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, said: ‘We’re delighted that these locations have agreed to turn red.

‘This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that people are more aware of the vague symptoms of leukaemia which can often be mistaken for other common illnesses, such as the flu.

‘As well as enjoying the light up, we’d encourage members of the public to take our free online course which will improve their awareness of leukaemia.’

For more info go to spotleukaemia.co.uk.