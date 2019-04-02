Portsmouth health support group vow to carry on despite parent company going bust

WE ARE still here and working for our community.

That is the message from Healthwatch Portsmouth after its parent company Learning Links, which is also based in Portsmouth, went into liquidation last week.

The organisation, which aims to ensure the public have their say on health services and support on issues, is determined to carry on despite the setback which has seen three full-time members of staff lose their jobs overnight.

Vice chair Roger Batterbury told The News: ‘It was all very sudden and it is a sad day.

‘The board feels extremely sorry for our employees who have been left jobless but we are still having our meetings and giving support to people because this is not the end and we do see the light at the end of the tunnel.’

Mr Batterbury added he hoped it was ‘weeks and not months’ before a new provider was found to help run the services.

A statement on the Healthwatch Portsmouth website read: ‘ Regrettably Healthwatch Portsmouth is currently unavailable following the liquidation of hosting organisation Learning Links (Southern). Portsmouth City Council is looking at continued provision of Healthwatch as a priority.

‘If clients of the Independent Health Advocacy Complaints Service provided by Healthwatch have any questions, including around data protection, they can contact Portsmouth City Council Helpdesk on 023 9282 2251 or email cityhelpdesk@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.’

Mr Batterbury added: ‘The statement is somewhat misleading as we are not unavailable so we just hope the city council can help us to get fully back on our feet soon but we are soldiering on at the moment.’

National director of Healthwatch England Imelda Redmond said: ‘We were notified on Friday, March 29 about the liquidation of Learning Links (Southern), the contract holder for Healthwatch Portsmouth.

‘Following this announcement, we are working closely with the local authority to help them put a new service provider in place as soon as possible.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has since written a letter to city council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson asking him to ensure the service is safeguarded by the council.

Mr Morgan wrote: ‘I am deeply concerned to learn that Healthwatch Portsmouth is currently unavailable for those with an interest in, or use, health and social care services in our city.

‘Whilst I understand that this may be due to the unfortunate liquidation of the hosting

organisation Learning Links (Southern), the local authority has a statutory duty to

ensure a service is provided.

‘Healthwatch Portsmouth provides invaluable local services for residents, making sure views and experiences are heard by those who run, plan and watch over health and social care services in our city.’

Cllr Vernon-Jackson insisted that the organisation would be here to stay.

He said: ‘The council funds Healthwatch because we have to and Learning Links have very kindly hosted them for a while and now we will have to find someone new to do that.’

Employees at Learning Links were told last Wednesday that the charity, which supports hundreds of families and helps people get back into work, had gone into liquidation and their last working day would be Friday.

The News attempted to contact Learning Links.