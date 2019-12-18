Have your say

A TEAM of midwives have recorded a Christmas classic with a maternity twist to spread a little festive joy.

The group from Portsmouth Maternity Centre uploaded a video to YouTube of them singing ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’, by Band Aid, but changed the lyrics to remind prospective parents that the centre will be open over the holidays.

Midwives Sarah Finch and Sharon Calcutt came up with the idea last month.

Sarah told The News: ‘I had seen other maternity wards do similar things and we thought why not get involved and spread a bit of Christmas cheer.

‘Sharon and I came up with the lyrics and we made them about the experience of having a baby for mothers and fathers.

The video has so far been viewed more than 2,500 times.

Sarah added: ‘Everyone came in on their day off in festive wear to record it which I think shows how much they love the team and wanted to do something.

‘We have had lots of positive comments and it was just a bit of fun so I hope people enjoy watching it.’

