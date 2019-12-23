Portsmouth mum opens up about premature baby - and her delight that he has made his first Christmas

A MUM who gave birth when she was just 25 weeks pregnant has shed light on what life is like with a premature baby.

Lauren Houghton, 21, gave birth to her first child, Mason, on May 17 this year – but his premature birth has made the past six months an uphill struggle for both mum and baby.

Mason in the NICU at QA Hospital. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust

After three days on the maternity unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Lauren had an emergency C-section, with Mason being born at just 1lb 1oz.

Lauren, who lives in Fratton, says the first time she saw her little boy was a rush of emotion.

‘It almost doesn’t feel real, seeing your child that small,’ she said.

‘I did get quite worried but the nurses were right there to reassure me about everything.’

Mason then spent 109 days at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Nicu), which for Lauren and her partner Brad Anslow was a ‘scary time’.

During the three-month period, Lauren hardly ever left the hospital.

She said: ‘Mason was very poorly and was taken straight to intensive care.

‘We overcome each hurdle as they came, which was very difficult as Mason battled with chronic lung disease, being attached to a breathing device for five weeks as well as bowel problems.

‘I barely left his side – I couldn’t stand the thought of not being there for him.

‘But the team at the Nicu were amazing, so understanding and always explained everything – you never feel scared to ask them a question. It made such a difference at the start of his life.’

Mason and his family are now all back home and preparing for their first Christmas together.

Lauren said: ‘Before we went home, the team trained Brad and I so we would know what to do when we got home.

‘We were even given the opportunity to stay on the unit for three nights where we looked after Mason but with the support of the team if we needed it.

‘This really gave us the confidence we needed.’

This is the 10th year since the Nicu was opened in the rebuilt QA. In 2019 so far it has cared for 478 babies, with the smallest baby to date weighing under 1lb and the largest baby weighing just over 11lb. The most premature baby was born at 23 weeks and four days.