AFTER trying to have a baby for more than 12 years, a medical physicist was overjoyed when she found out she was pregnant – but she was also hit with a breast cancer diagnosis at the same time.

For Shakardokht Jafari from North End it was a conflict of emotions and a scary time.

Shakardokht Jafari and her son, Sina, six months, pictured in North End. Shakardokht has nominated Dr Masooma for a Pride of Portsmouth award. She treated her when she was pregnant and had cancer. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-08)

The 42-year-old said: ‘It was horrible getting such good news and such bad news at the same time. I thought I wouldn't be able to keep my baby and go through breast cancer treatment at the same time.

‘I was really scared that after waiting for so long for it to happen that I would have to terminate the pregnancy because of the cancer.

Shakardokht had an emergency appointment with QA consultant breast surgeon Masooma Zaidi who explained to her that she would be able to have her baby with correct planning for cancer treatment.

Shakardokht Jafari of North End during her chemotherapy treatment at QA

Shakardokht, who also works at Queen Alexandra Hospital, had regular check-ups throughout her pregnancy last year and also underwent chemotherapy for her Stage 2 breast cancer, which finished on March 20.

Her baby boy, Sina, was born on May 18 this year.

She said: ‘Without Masooma my son would not be here right now. She calmed me down and reassured me everything would be alright and was really there for me.’

As a thank you Shakardokht nominated Masooma for a Pride of Portsmouth award which is run across Portsmouth Hospital NHS Trust (PHT) and aims to recognise individuals and teams for their hard work.

Masooma came runner-up in the Patients’ Choice category.

She said: ‘As a mother myself I could feel her pain when she told me but I knew that she would be able to have her baby and have cancer treatment.

‘I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a photo of her with her baby and to know I have made such a difference to her life is amazing.’

Masooma was among 364 nominees in 12 categories.

Mark Cubbon, chief executive at PHT, said: ‘The Pride of Portsmouth Awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues and teams right across the organisation.

‘The nominations and stories we heard at the awards were nothing short of inspirational.

‘I am immensely proud of individuals, teams and volunteers right across the organisation and would like to congratulate everyone nominated for an award and all of our winners.’

Shakardokht Jafari having chemotherapy while pregnant (left) and with her son Sina (right) Picture: Supplied / Chris Moorhouse

Shakardokht Jafari and her son, Sina, 6 months, pictured in North End. Shakardokht has nominated Dr Masooma for a Pride of Portsmouth award. She treated her when she was pregnant and had cancer.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-06)