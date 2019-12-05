Portsmouth mum whose son was bullied for playing Barbie dolls launches movement to break down stigma

A MUM-OF-ONE whose son was bullied for playing with Barbie dolls has launched a movement to challenge society’s views on men.

Sassy Harvey from Southsea is on a mission to to change attitudes about what boys can and can’t like after her son Jaidan, aged 4, was being told by family members and people on the street that he was a girl if he did ballet or played with dolls.

Group at My Boy Can event with members of Boys Ballet Academy

She said: ‘Feminism has allowed young women and girls to do things that seem boyish, but there’s still a shock factor when boys try to do the same.

‘I think boys should be allowed the choice and shouldn’t feel as if they have to conform to the masculine stereotype. I felt I needed to start a project to help bring our sons together who dance and inspire them to keep doing what they enjoy.’

Sassy started Facebook page, My Boy Can, and has launched her first project #MyBoyCanDance with more than 130 families in Portsmouth signing up to take part in a photo shoot partnered with Boys Ballet Academy to promote males in dance.

Sassy said: ‘These families want to show that dance is for everyone not just for girls and normalise dance as something boys should be able to do without a negative stigma attached.

‘We believe we need to help our boys by being more positive in saying My Boy Can. This stems across all different things that challenges their current gender stereotype. It's about encouraging more positive language to empower our boys to be able to be themselves and stop internalising so much.’

The #MyBoyCanDance project has been engaged by 43 countries worldwide and now has partnered with the New Theatre Royal with classes hosted once a month led by male professionals.

Sassy added: ‘We want to show that it’s okay to have a drive and passion for dance. These classes are giving a new sense of community between young male performers who, in most cases, are the only boys in their dance classes.’

To get involved with #MyBoyCanDance visit facebook.co.uk/myboycan, head to their Instagram @myboycan or visit myboycan.co.uk where you can donate to the organisation or take part in new projects.