Portsmouth shoppers get free blood pressure tests at Cascades as part of Know Your Numbers campaign

MORE than 200 people have had their blood pressure tested this week as part of an initiative to 'live well for longer'.

Volunteers from the Redeemed Christian Church of God spent a week at Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth offering free tests to shoppers as part of the scheme from Blood Pressure UK.

Omotola Adeojo, Registered Nurse, and member of Redeemed Christian Church of God; Discipleship Centre said: 'We have seen more than 200 people and some of those have had very high blood pressure readings so we have sent them off to their GP.

'High blood pressure is a silent killer and we have given people lots of information and advice about how to ensure they are keeping healthy.'

Key risk factors for developing high blood pressure are eating too much salt, not enough fruit and vegetables, being overweight and not enough exercise.

Bamidele Peter from Portsmouth had his blood pressure tested.

The 19-year-old said: 'I think it is really important that people get their blood pressure tested and know about the health effects.'