Portsmouth Slimming World members lost 250 stone - and raise thousands for charity with Mount Snowdon climb

A group of Slimming World members climbed a mountain in June to try and raise money for a children’s charity.

Whilst aiming to raise £7,120 for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, they instead raised £10,500 by climbing up Mount Snowdon.

Tyler Burrans from Portsmouth was one of participants in the climb.

He said: ‘After losing over 250st between us, and conquering that metaphorical mountain; a lot of us wanted to beat the physical challenge.’

‘The organiser Steve Lodge wanted to support a children’s charity, after gathering a few contenders and researching what work they all did, they settled on the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity that support children with life limiting illnesses and their families.’

The Rainbow Trust, formed in 1986, has helped 2,500 families and provided 9,608 hours of home support to families that are having to cope with a child being majorly ill.

Tyler said that the hardest part was ‘Trying to train for it. As there are no mountain type things on the south coast’.

When asked whether he’d done anything like this before, Tyler said: ‘I hadn’t even entertained the idea, even though it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.’

‘Collectively we have lost between three and twenty and a half stone individually. Once we’d lost this weight, our challenge was set.’

Tyler does two or three charity events every year, and said that: ‘Giving back to people who don’t have what I do is rewarding.’

