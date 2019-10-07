It really is great to see the community rallying around to support the less fortunate, especially when it comes to raising funds.

So a warm pat on the back is fully deserved by a chap called Jimmy Cogger.

He is one of the owners of Hayling Island’s Funland amusement park and has started fundraising for a special trip to Disneyland Paris for one of his regular customers.

Why? Simple. His customer for no fewer than almost 40 years has been Robbie Alexander.

Robbie, has an undiagnosed condition which means he has a younger mental age but loves rollercoasters and cannot get enough of them.

Together with mum Sue, the 49-year-old visits Funland at least once a week and is well-known by staff in fairgrounds around the country - including Paulton’s Park and Clarence Pier.

His mum, 70, has been left gobsmacked and feeling honoured as more than £2,000 has already been raised for the pair, who don’t pay for rides at Funland anymore since Robbie was given a solid gold wristband for lifetime rides.

It doesn’t end there because Funland supervisor Danny Foran has put more into the fundraising than most by legally changing his name to Leonard T. Elf when the funds reached £1,000, and Leonard will be joining the pair at Disneyland Paris as Robbie’s ride carer.

Sue says: ‘It’ll be amazing because Robbie loves Disney, I think it’s amazing, I’m just gobsmacked by everything.’

What makes this gesture extra special is because, in these days of so-called ‘celebrities’ getting airtime and awards for really just doing what they are paid handsomely for, the people behind this kindness aren’t after any recognition at all and just want to help a less-fortunate fellow human being.’

Hats are doffed to all at Funland Hayling Island.