QA Hospital chief executive: Thanks for the support we receive every day

This is my third Christmas as chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust (PHT). With each year I am getting to know more about the diverse communities we serve, our history as a hospital, and as a city. I have known for some time that despite our size, PHT has a palpable sense of community, and each year I see the kindness and generosity which exists across the communities of Portsmouth and south east Hampshire.

Many members of our teams live locally and they or their friends and families may receive care here at some stage. Having a local hospital which meets the needs and has the confidence of our community is important to all of us. I speak on behalf of all at PHT when I say how incredibly grateful we are for the support we receive every day, but this it not something that we take for granted.

Mark Cubbon, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust at QA. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Every year we receive thousands of Christmas gifts for patients of all ages from those who who live locally to us. This year was no exception with many individuals and groups donating gifts, demonstrating outstanding kindness which will make a huge difference to our patients who are in hospital over the festive period.

We have also had dozens of visits, from choirs performing to pantomime stars and our very own Portsmouth Football Club. Among our visitors were cast members from The Groundlings Theatre Company’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk and The Nutcracker at The New Theatre Royal, to name but a few.

Thank you to everyone who has made a donation or taken the time to visit the hospital over the past weeks, bringing smiles, joy and lifting the spirits of our patients, visitors, staff and volunteers.

Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the many teams and individuals across PHT and across the wider NHS and social care in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire. They will be working around the clock throughout the Christmas and New Year period, just like every other day, to provide the care our patients and clients need, when they rely on us most.

I wish you all a very happy and healthy Christmas and wish you the very best for the year ahead.