In a statement, the hospital said: ‘We have worked hard to support visiting during these challenging times.

‘From Monday, December 20 we are reducing the number of people on our sites. This is to protect our patients, many of whom are vulnerable, and our colleagues.’

It has stressed that people should still attend appointments.

Queen Alexandra Hospital

All approved visitors must use hand gel and wear PPE such as a surgical face mask, which will be provided on arrival. Visitors will also be required to show a negative lateral flow test (taken within the last 48 hours) or proof of up-to-date Covid-19 vaccination status to the teams on the entrances.

Visitors will be asked to show an appointment letter if attending for outpatient or diagnostic services.

The hospital says that anyone who refuses to comply with guidance around masks and other infection control measures will be asked to leave, ‘for the safety of our patients and our staff’.

Maternity services visiting and appointments

Women attending prenatal scans and appointments can be accompanied by one partner/support person who must wear a face mask.

Women can be accompanied by their partner when they attend the hospital for delivery or if you think you are in labour. Following delivery, partners can remain in the room/ward for three hours. Partners cannot remain overnight unless the woman is in labour or in exceptional circumstances and at the discretion of the midwife in-charge/ward manager.

If you are having an elective caesarean your partner can join you on the ward from 7am on the morning of your surgery. Your partner may attend theatre with you if appropriate and stay with you once your baby is born and after you are moved into the recovery area. As above, they can return to the ward with you for three hours or return for a visiting slot later in the day.

If women stay in after delivery, they can nominate one person who can visit them for one of two time slots each day: 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 4pm to 7pm. Visitors are required to wear a face mask on the ward including individuals who would usually be exempt. No siblings are currently able to visit.

All partners/support person attending must wear a face mask.

Attending the Emergency Department and appointments

On arrival at the Emergency Department, the triage nurse will discuss whether it is appropriate for you to be accompanied by one person. If it is felt appropriate for them to come in with you to support difficult decision making, all visitors will need to wear a surgical mask. If you or your visitor are showing flu like or cold symptoms, diarrhoea and vomiting or are suspected to have Covid, they will not be able to accompany you.

Adult inpatient visiting

From Monday, face-to-face visiting can only take place in exceptional circumstances, at the ward manager’s discretion. Examples of these include:

A family member or loved one receiving end-of-life care

A carer supporting someone with a learning disability or dementia

Patients may be accompanied where appropriate, to assist with their communication and/or to meet their health, emotional, religious or spiritual care needs

Patients with an extended admission of more than two weeks

All approved visitors must follow the guidance above to enter the hospital and have spoken to the ward manager in advance.

Children inpatient visiting (including NICU and Paediatrics Unit)

Patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Paediatrics Unit can be visited by both parents or guardians with no time restrictions. Parents and guardians must always wear a mask which will be provided on entry. Unfortunately, no siblings are currently able to come in unless it is approved as a compassionate visit by the ward manager.

Outpatients