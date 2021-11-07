Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) has teamed up with the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) to produce boxes filled with photos, objects and fact sheets, which patients will use to chat with patients and activities coordinator Emma Chewter.

The boxes have themes including love, history and memories about visiting the ship itself.

Patients and activities coordinator Emma Chewter from PHU with a chatterbox. Picture: PHU

Lead dementia nurse Emily Oliver said: ‘We are so thrilled to be working with the National Museum of the Royal Navy on such an important pilot project.

‘We are passionate about improving outcomes and experiences for our dementia patients here at PHU and these “chatterboxes” are just one of the ways we can do that as part of reminiscence therapy.’

Sharon Court, patient and public involvement coordinator at PHU, said: ‘Prior to working at the trust I’ve done a lot of creative practice in the community, so I know how beneficial it can be for people to be able to engage with objects and creative activities.

‘We have the Historic Dockyard on our doorstep and lots of people have connections to it in many different ways.

‘The team from the National Museum of the Royal Navy have been so helpful and considerate in meeting the needs of our patients and we’ve also been working closely with the Infection Prevention and Control team to ensure that we can provide the safest and most engaging opportunities for our patients.’

Community producer at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Joanna Valentine, added: ‘HMS Victory is an iconic ship and we have created these special themed “chatterboxes” for people to explore their connection to the ship.

‘Did they visit it on a school trip? Have a family day out there? Served cocktails onboard or have a fridge magnet with the ship on?

‘Victory is everywhere in our city and we hope that by exploring the themes connected to HMS Victory that families and staff will learn more about each other and support patient wellbeing.’

To find out more about dementia volunteer roles with PHU email [email protected]

