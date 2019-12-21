Queen Alexandra Hospital makes top ten trusts in country for excellent hip fracture care

HOSPITAL staff are celebrating after being recognised as one of the top ten trusts for giving excellent care to patients with hip fractures.

The team, made up of consultants, surgeons, physiotherapists and occupational therapists, at Queen Alexandra Hospital was commended in The National Hip Fracture Database (NHFD) annual report.

It highlighted the Cosham hospital as one of the top-ten performing trusts in the country, achieving above-average results in many of the key performance indicators.

Chief executive Mark Cubbon said: ‘It is a brilliant achievement for the team and they have worked really hard to ensure we give our patients the best care.

‘Every year we show that we have really good levels of care and it is important news for our community so that they know we give good care in an area which deals with the most frail of the people we see.’

Older patients with hip fracture are frail and vulnerable and achieving a good outcome requires a high standard of care throughout the patient’s journey.

The team have worked together to ensure prompt admission through the Emergency Department, excellent care on the ward, a high standard of orthopaedic surgery and anaesthesia, medical care from dedicated physicians who specialise in the health care of the elderly, rehabilitation and work to prevent further falls and fractures.

Consultant orthogeriatrician Sue Poulton said: ‘We have been working well year on year and it is amazing to be recognised at a top 10 performing trust.

‘The team is made up of all sorts to ensure the best care throughout surgery and then rehabilitation because we know hip fracture patients are among the most frail and vulnerable in the hospital.’

Clinical director of trauma Ad Ganhe, who has worked at the hospital for over a decade, added: ‘It shows that everyone in our team is engaged with what we are doing.

‘We have about 750 hips a year, which although not the largest unit in the country, is pretty large so it is important to have good care.’