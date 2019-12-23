Rheumatology staff and patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital donate more than 300 Christmas presents to the homeless

MORE than 300 Christmas presents have been donated to the homeless thanks to staff and patients at the city's hospital.

READ MORE: Portsmouth mum opens up about premature baby - and her delight that he has made his first Christmas

Hundreds of gifts donated to the homeless by Rheumatology Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital

While most people have spent the past few weeks getting ready for Christmas, the Rheumatology Department and volunteers have spent many hours wrapping Christmas presents for the homeless of Portsmouth donated from hospital staff and patients.

More than 300 individual presents, along with boxes of food, extra knitted blankets, scarfs, gloves and hats have been donated to St James Homeless Day Service Centre in Portsmouth.

Colin Beevor, Matron for Rheumatology, said: ‘It’s not until you start to receive presents yourself, that you realise how fortunate you are. Doing something good at this time of the year for the homeless hopefully will share a bit of Christmas happiness to those less fortunate than ourselves.

‘We would like to thank KKM Courier Company for their kind support in delivering the presents to the day centre yesterday morning.’

READ MORE: Queen Alexandra Hospital makes top ten trusts in country for excellent hip fracture care