Rowans Hospice Festive Woofs & Wellies to take place this weekend

GRAB a festive jumper and your dog and enjoy a countryside walk in aid of charity.

Rowans Hospice Festive Woofs & Wellies event will take place this Sunday at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Waterlooville.

The popular dog walk gives the option of a 3K or 6K route.

Denise Fry, fundraiser and events officer at Rowans Hospice said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome all the wonderful different breeds, colours and sizes of dogs, walking alongside each other dressed in Christmas jumpers and festive decorations.

‘This year we also have special guest pooch Millie, who works for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Arson Task Force coming along. Lots of fun activities to take part in, such as welly throwing for the owners and dog athletics for all the woofs.’

There will also be a small Christmas Market with festive gifts, warm food and drinks available to purchase as well as entertainment from the Pompey Pluckers and dog goodies from Santa Paws.

Registration in advance and is £5 with a suggested sponsorship target of £25.

Alternatively, you can register on the day at the cost of £25.

Registration will open from 9am. The walk will start at 10am, setting off from Coney Acres adjacent to the old A3 with free car parking for all participants.

To find out more go to rowanshospice.co.uk/woofs